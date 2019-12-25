iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJTB) Shares Down 0.5%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJTB) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.42 and last traded at $44.42, 15 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.63.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.