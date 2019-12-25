IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock traded up $1.62 on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,332. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 212.62%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales Company Profile

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

