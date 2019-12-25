iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.5416 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of AOA stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,916. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $58.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.23.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

