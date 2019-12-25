iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4029 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

NYSEARCA:AOR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.70. The company had a trading volume of 61,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,319. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

