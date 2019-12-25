iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSEARCA:HEWI)

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1934 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HEWI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 417. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Italy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52.

