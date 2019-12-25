iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) to Issue $0.23 Monthly Dividend

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2267 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of LQDH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.89. 645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,453. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.17 and a 52 week high of $96.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.54.

