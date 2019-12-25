Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Trading Up 0.7%

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.93, 50,269 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average session volume of 62,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 41.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 56.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 21,814 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $943,000.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

