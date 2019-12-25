Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading 9.7% Higher

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT)’s stock price was up 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58, approximately 418,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 362,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jianpu Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Jianpu Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,610,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after buying an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Jianpu Technology by 2,872.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 155,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jianpu Technology by 800.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 437,712 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jianpu Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,086,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 73,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

About Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.