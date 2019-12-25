Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading 9.7% Higher

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT)’s stock price was up 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58, approximately 418,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 362,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.
Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jianpu Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.90.
About Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT)
Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.
Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.