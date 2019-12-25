John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.46

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4639 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of JHEM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.37. 14,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.04. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.