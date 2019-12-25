John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.35

John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3475 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA JHMA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,385. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $35.28.

