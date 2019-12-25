Joint Ventures (JOINT) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $440.00

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 22.3% against the dollar. One Joint Ventures token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $29,373.00 and approximately $440.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00181322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.01198778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024826 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119681 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures launched on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

