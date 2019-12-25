Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Trading Up 6.9%

Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $8.94, 658,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 132% from the average session volume of 284,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jounce Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59. The stock has a market cap of $275.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $119.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.97 million. Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 64.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 595.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

