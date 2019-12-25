JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2068 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBCA traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $25.84. 76,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $26.05.

