JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on December 27th

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1219 per share on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,624. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $30.56.

