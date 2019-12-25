Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI):

12/23/2019 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/12/2019 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/3/2019 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/13/2019 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

11/6/2019 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $18.00.

11/5/2019 – Karyopharm Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2019 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

11/1/2019 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/30/2019 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

10/30/2019 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/25/2019 – Karyopharm Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

NASDAQ:KPTI traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $19.59. 776,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,944. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $19.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.59.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $283,400.00. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 741,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,463 shares of company stock worth $1,790,610. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

