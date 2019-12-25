KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KDDI CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.16. KDDI CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $15.17.
KDDI CORP/ADR Company Profile
KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.
