KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KDDI CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.16. KDDI CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. KDDI CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. Equities analysts forecast that KDDI CORP/ADR will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI CORP/ADR Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

