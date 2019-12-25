KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) fell 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.28, 1,113,600 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 484% from the average session volume of 190,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KMPH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $1.05 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.76.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that KemPharm Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in KemPharm by 738.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 97,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 85,810 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,490 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of KemPharm by 801.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 140,578 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in KemPharm by 134.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,571 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 767,100 shares in the last quarter. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

