KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. KeyCorp also posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,366,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,316,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $20.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $171,936.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,276,464.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Beth E. Mooney sold 437,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $8,001,832.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,392,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 670,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,208. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 202.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

