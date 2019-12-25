Kleros (PNK) Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $5,121.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008869 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001044 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000294 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 364,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,715,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

