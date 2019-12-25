Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Koninklijke Ahold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Koninklijke Ahold in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke Ahold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Get Koninklijke Ahold alerts:

Shares of ADRNY stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,242. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average of $24.29. Koninklijke Ahold has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.25.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.