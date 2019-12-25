Kuende Hits Market Cap of $18,786.00 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Kuende has traded 67.2% lower against the US dollar. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $18,786.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuende token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kuende Profile

KUE is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,567,742 tokens. The official message board for Kuende is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

