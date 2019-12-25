Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $59.79

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $59.79 and traded as high as $69.59. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $69.29, with a volume of 630,421 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on LVS. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Standpoint Research started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.79. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 312,750 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 20.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,888 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.