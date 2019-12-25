LeoNovus (CVE:LTV) Trading Down 25%

LeoNovus Inc (CVE:LTV) was down 25% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 179,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 282,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.14, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 million and a PE ratio of -1.05.

About LeoNovus (CVE:LTV)

LeoNovus Inc, a cloud solutions software company, provides software defined object storage solutions; and governance, risk management, and compliance solutions for enterprises. Its algorithms virtualize, transform, slice, and disperse data across a network of on-premises, hybrid, or multi-cloud storage nodes.

