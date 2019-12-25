Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Trading Up 7.4%

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.16, approximately 1,329,970 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 742,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.46.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Gordon Crawford acquired 122,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $1,110,294.98.

About Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.