Litecoin (LTC) Trading Up 7.2% This Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Litecoin has a market cap of $2.56 billion and $2.88 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $40.26 or 0.00553320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinut, Buda, BTCC and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008965 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000500 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 63,707,682 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

