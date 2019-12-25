Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.96

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and traded as high as $4.28. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 41,097 shares trading hands.

Separately, Eight Capital increased their price target on Lithium Americas from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.45. The company has a market cap of $374.17 million and a P/E ratio of 7.91. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas Corp will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

