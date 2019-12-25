Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim set a $84.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Shares of LYV opened at $70.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -784.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $74.02.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James S. Kahan acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.54 per share, for a total transaction of $276,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.4% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 41,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

