Loki Price Reaches $0.39 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 24th. Over the last week, Loki has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. One Loki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005289 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and TradeOgre. Loki has a market capitalization of $17.26 million and $5,197.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,281.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.01738404 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.02589339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00553320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.08 or 0.00633338 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00054896 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 44,823,786 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

