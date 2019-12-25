Loom Network Price Tops $0.0164 on Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 25th. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Kucoin, DEx.top and DragonEX. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $15.86 million and $1.83 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.01181945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,487,654 tokens. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinExchange, YoBit, Coinbe, Allbit, Binance, Kucoin, IDEX, Bittrex, Bitbns, Hotbit, LATOKEN, GOPAX, Fatbtc, Upbit, DEx.top, DragonEX, Poloniex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

