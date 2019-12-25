LoyalCoin (LYL) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. LoyalCoin has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $57.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LoyalCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $13.77, $24.68 and $24.43. During the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.01181945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00118729 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LoyalCoin’s official website is loyalcoin.io

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

