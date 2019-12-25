Lympo (LYM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.11 Million

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 25th. Lympo has a total market cap of $2.11 million and $17,029.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Allbit, Ethfinex and Fatbtc. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo was first traded on December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io

Lympo Token Trading

Lympo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Allbit, Ethfinex, HADAX, Cobinhood, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the exchanges listed above.

