Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.02

Madison County Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:MCBK)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and traded as high as $27.30. Madison County Financial shares last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 670 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.61.

About Madison County Financial (OTCMKTS:MCBK)

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Madison County Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison County Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.