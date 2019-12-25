MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Price Up 5.5%

MAG Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)’s stock price rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.14 and last traded at $11.14, approximately 451,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 361,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Several research firms recently commented on MAG. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 9,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 995.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

