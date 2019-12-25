Mallcoin (MLC) Price Down 43.6% This Week

Mallcoin (CURRENCY:MLC) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. Mallcoin has a total market cap of $336,707.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Mallcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mallcoin has traded 43.6% lower against the dollar. One Mallcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Simex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00183845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.29 or 0.01194176 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120149 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mallcoin Profile

Mallcoin’s total supply is 231,228,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,136,853 tokens. Mallcoin’s official Twitter account is @flogmall . The official website for Mallcoin is flogmall.com

Mallcoin Token Trading

Mallcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mallcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mallcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mallcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

