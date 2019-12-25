Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MRO. Cfra downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Williams Capital began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $13.62. 4,065,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,588,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.31. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 356.2% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 78.0% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

