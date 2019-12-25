Matchpool Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Matchpool has a total market cap of $124,311.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Gatecoin, Liqui and Upbit. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Matchpool alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00180987 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.01197734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024850 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119410 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool’s launch date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, Gatecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Matchpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Matchpool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.