MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) 24-Hour Volume Tops $81,971.00

MediBloc [ERC20] (CURRENCY:MEDX) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, MediBloc [ERC20] has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. One MediBloc [ERC20] token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, DEx.top and CPDAX. MediBloc [ERC20] has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and $81,971.00 worth of MediBloc [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MediBloc [ERC20] alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.31 or 0.06006084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029705 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Profile

MediBloc [ERC20] (MEDX) is a token. Its launch date was May 28th, 2018. MediBloc [ERC20]’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,434,635,926 tokens. MediBloc [ERC20]’s official message board is medium.com/medibloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @_MediBloc . MediBloc [ERC20]’s official website is medibloc.org

MediBloc [ERC20] Token Trading

MediBloc [ERC20] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, IDEX, CPDAX, DEx.top, Gate.io, Cashierest, Coinrail, Bittrex, Coinsuper and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [ERC20] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.