MedicCoin Reaches Market Cap of $53,178.00 (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 180.6% against the US dollar. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. MedicCoin has a total market cap of $53,178.00 and approximately $1,993.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013797 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000047 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

