Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $981.04 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) to report $981.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meritor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $917.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 billion. Meritor posted sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The auto parts company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

MTOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group cut their price target on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Meritor from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

In related news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $352,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 170,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $4,226,134.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Meritor by 124.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 214,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 333,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.28. Meritor has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.55.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

