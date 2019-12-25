Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Methode Electronics reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Methode Electronics.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.13). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.48. The stock had a trading volume of 50,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,946. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.53. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $41.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.86%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 111.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

