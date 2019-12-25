Metlife (NYSE:MET) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife (NYSE:MET) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MET. B. Riley reissued a neutral rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metlife has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.56.

MET opened at $50.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife has a 1 year low of $37.76 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Metlife will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 5.2% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Metlife by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 10.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in Metlife by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 34,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in Metlife by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

