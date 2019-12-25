MFA FINL INC/SH Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:MFA)

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

MFA FINL INC/SH has a payout ratio of 101.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect MFA FINL INC/SH to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

MFA FINL INC/SH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.87. 2,461,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,706,901. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.90 million. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 60.28% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 24,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $190,006.30. Also, VP Bryan Wulfsohn sold 67,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $521,967.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 139,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,235.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wedbush started coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

