Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,672,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,052% from the previous session’s volume of 579,449 shares.The stock last traded at $10.11 and had previously closed at $5.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBOT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 4.98.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). As a group, analysts forecast that Microbot Medical Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Microbot Medical by 77.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.