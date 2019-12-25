Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,672,762 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,052% from the previous session’s volume of 579,449 shares.The stock last traded at $10.11 and had previously closed at $5.70.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBOT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Microbot Medical in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 4.98.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 206,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Microbot Medical by 77.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. 14.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Microbot Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBOT)
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob and TipCAT micro-robotic technologies, is developing two product candidates, including the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope, which is used in colonoscopy procedures.
