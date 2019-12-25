Mindexcoin (MIC) Trading Down 31.8% Over Last Week

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $348,208.00 and $2,910.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mindexcoin has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. One Mindexcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013650 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00181065 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.97 or 0.01192277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000606 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00024794 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00118596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Mindexcoin Token Profile

Mindexcoin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com . Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin

Buying and Selling Mindexcoin

Mindexcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mindexcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

