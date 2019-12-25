Morpheus Labs One Day Trading Volume Reaches $459,783.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $459,783.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and FCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

