Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 411.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth $107,000. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COOP stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.47. 126,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,670. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.86 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

