MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE:MVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

MVC Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. MVC Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 73.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MVC Capital to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.9%.

MVC traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 13.06. MVC Capital has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $9.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.05 million, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 0.73.

MVC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVC Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut MVC Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $13.00 target price on MVC Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th.

About MVC Capital

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

