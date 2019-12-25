MyWish Trading 8.2% Higher This Week (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One MyWish token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, COSS and IDEX. MyWish has a market cap of $65,304.00 and $62.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MyWish has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013796 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00183876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.01194934 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025222 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120095 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

MyWish’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 19,803,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,057,664 tokens. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

