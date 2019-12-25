Narrative Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last week, Narrative has traded 62.8% lower against the dollar. Narrative has a total market cap of $5,484.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Narrative token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and BiteBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.92 or 0.01196569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000600 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024792 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00119569 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,354,634 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, LATOKEN and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

