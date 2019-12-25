NATE BUIL/DEFD (LON:NBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $16,400.00

NATE BUIL/DEFD (LON:NBS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as £164 ($215.73) and last traded at £164 ($215.73), with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at £164 ($215.73).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £157.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £146.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.78.

NATE BUIL/DEFD Company Profile (LON:NBS)

Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current and savings, and individual savings accounts; residential, family deposit, retirement borrowing, and other mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, home improvement loans, and project finance loans; and credit cards.

